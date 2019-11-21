NEEDLES — Many in the community remain in mourning this week for Jose ‘JoJo’ Garcia, who passed away on the evening of Nov. 14.
Twice named the Needles Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, he was well known for his involvement with youth sports from beginning city recreation department programs through high school, where he moved the chains at Mustang football games for decades. He was doing what he loved at the time of his passing: working with the rec department’s flag football program.
Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager for the city, was there when he began to feel dizzy, collapsed, and was transported to Colorado River Medical Center. She went to the hospital as well. “I didn’t want him to be alone,” she said; remembering. “He was always there for everybody else.
“As people started coming I realized he wasn’t alone. This whole community was his family. That was by his choosing; his choosing to be that kind of person. He loved everybody as if we were his own and we all did the same.”
Mr. Garcia’s love extended well beyond the community’s sports fields. He served at the altar for the parishioners of St. Ann Catholic Church and trained others to do so; being acknowledged with the San Bernardino Diocese 2018 Guadalupe Award for his efforts. He served as a board member for Needles’ chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was in charge of the food bank at the society’s thrift store on Front Street; and volunteered for many other local interests including the Needles Chamber of Commerce and the Needles Rodeo Association.
George DeLeon, the thrift store’s manager, said, “He was definitely a pillar of St. Vincent de Paul. He was the one I learned from. He taught me.
“He showed me how to do that chain gang at the football games,” DeLeon continued. “He was just an all around good guy.”
Needles High School Athletic Director Bill Darrow agreed. “JoJo was one of the most kind and authentic human beings I have ever know,” he said. “His volunteer service to our community will never be matched. JoJo worked the chains at the high school football games for 31 years. He was in charge of that part of the football game and he never let us down. I was shocked and heartbroken when I heard of JoJo’s passing. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
“Thank you JoJo, you will live in our hearts forever. The sidelines of our Mustang football games will never again be the same.”
For JoJo Garcia the volunteering, especially with the sports programs, was simply something someone did for family. He consented to an interview after he was named the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year in 2018 — he also received the award in 2011. Asked why he did what he did, he replied: “The whole town of Needles knows I don’t have any kids. The sports I do I call my kids. I’ve got between 300 and 500 kids and I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve been a grandpa. I’m now coaching my grandkids.”
He served 30 years as a down marker for the flag football program and 30 years coaching youth basketball, where he’s coached all three divisions: A for seventh and eighth grades, B for fifth and sixth and C for third and fourth; and served 27 years as an umpire with the Colorado River Area Girls Softball league. The city of Needles presented him an award of appreciation for his service last December.
Jose Garcia was born Feb. 12, 1975. He passed away on Nov. 14, 2019. His death kicked off a series of memorials which drew hundreds, most on the city sports fields around J Street, and included one held by Mustangs football in Yerington, Nev., where they were traveling for their state semifinal game at the time.
Formal services begin Thursday, Nov. 21, with visitation at 5 p.m. PST and Vigil services beginning at 6 p.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church at D and Third streets. Services continue the following day at St. Ann’s with a Rosarie at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Burial follows immediately at Needles’ Riverview Cemetery and is in turn followed immediately by a potluck reception at Needles BPO Elks Lodge, 1000 Lilyhill Dr. Eulogies and reflections may be offered at that reception.
A fund for burial expenses has been set up through the church. Make checks designating Jose Garcia Memorial Fund on the memo line to St. Ann Catholic Church, P.O. Box 190, Needles, CA 92363.
