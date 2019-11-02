MOHAVE VALLEY — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe held the ribbon cutting to officially open their Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center as a kickoff to the 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days on Oct. 21.
The tribe first broke ground on the center last Nov. 5 at Plantation and Dunes roads in Mohave Valley.
“This is going to be a place that is inviting,” said FMIT Chairman Timothy Williams. “This is a place for learning, enjoying and having fun. We really want this place to be as friendly and as inviting as possible.”
The grand opening started with the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Band playing a few songs, a prayer by the Anya Itpak Elementary School students and language teachers in the Mojave language and a final prayer by Bruce Williams.
After the prayer, the FMIT councilors said a few words. “This has been a journey of about four to five years and even more,” said Williams. “We’ve been battling it out with PG&E for some time. There was a mediation that took place over in Los Angeles. We stood there overlooking the Staples Center and we went for a full day of mediation with these companies. After that, the mediator came and said that you better stay one more day because we’re not done yet. I want to give credit where credit is due: Linda (Otero), Nora (Garcia), Colleen (Garcia) Steve (McDonald) and Courtney (Coyle) were in there from our legal team,” Williams continued. “We all stood up there and came to an impasse because we weren’t going to give and they weren’t going to give. But I don’t know what was said in that room and this team went into the room and whatever they said, they said and came out with a deal. The tangible thing that you can feel right now was from that meeting.”
Williams continued to thank everybody that was key to making the Pipa Aha Macav Culture Center a reality.
“Just watching the kids stand up here and talk Mojave inspires us all, even as we get older, to learn Mojave,” said Shan Lewis, FMIT Vice-chair. “Thank you to the staff who worked tirelessly over the last couple of days and over the weekend to make this day possible. We’d really like to thank the elders. It has inspired me.”
“We are going to witness history for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe to build this building that we’ve all been looking forward to. It’s been a long road,” said Coleen Garcia, FMIT Secretary. “I want to thank the elders and those people who stood our ground years and years ago when the government wanted to take everything from us. But that core group of elders stood their ground and stayed here in Fort Mohave and held on with the land, which is all they had at that time. So that core group of elders that were there for us ,that held on to what our beliefs were, taught us. I’ve always held that in mind, within me, that we have to do something for the future. So I’m so proud to be of this organization, of the council, but again we can’t forget the past elders and leaders.”
“I would like to thank everybody that has been part of this journey,” said Johnny Ray Hemmers, FMIT Councilor.
“I’m looking forward to learning and doing what we are supposed to be doing, learning our culture and traditions and bringing them back.”
“As the other council members stated, we’d like to thank those who were before us and who had the vision,” said Celina Reyes, FMIT Councilor. “To be able to observe and work alongside Nora (Garcia) and Linda (Otero), they teach us a lot because we are the protectors of the land and the water. I just want to thank (them) because they open their doors.”
“The culmination of both of these, the school and the cultural center, is what we are doing to bring us back to who we are in voice,” said Nichole Garcia, FMIT Councilor. “We are here to learn as a whole, not one over the other.”
Linda Otero, director of the Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center, addressed the public.
“This is a moment that captures my heart,” said Otero. “I want to give thanks where credit is due to the people before us and it’s been said today. I appreciate the support that comes from the council and I appreciate the support that comes from staff. But more importantly, those who come to meetings, come to support and make time to share with us as well you count and that’s what is important. As this moment goes forward thank you for being a part of this because this is your building and this is your place. We’ve got our work cut out for us as well and that’s okay because that’s what we are here for.”
“All the things that we talked about and dreamed about, this is a reality and it is here,” said Nora Garcia of the Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center. “We need to be together like the people way back when. As we mentioned, they persevered because they were strong in mind and spirit and that’s what we need to be. I want to thank our friends who have come a long way to celebrate with us. It’s learning and educating them about who we are and what we believe in and how strong we still are as a people,” Garcia continued. “That’s why we have to fight for what is right for us because it’s our birthright. We are strong, we are powerful, we are gifted, we are beautiful gifted people. Today is a good day.”
