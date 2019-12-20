NEEDLES — For the second year running, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Avi Resort and Casino will hold a holiday food giveaway for families in need on Dec. 23.
The holiday food giveaway will start at noon PST. Meal boxes will be distributed to families on a first come, first served basis at drive-through food stations located in the parking lot adjacent to the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street in Needles.
Volunteers from the Fort Mojave Tribal Council, Avi Casino Board of Directors and Fort Mojave Tribal department directors and entity managers hope to brighten the season by distributing holiday meal boxes with enough food for Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings for a family of four, including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, corn and pumpkin pie.
With support from the city of Needles and volunteers from all of these groups, the food giveaway will provide all the ingredients to prepare festive Christmas meals for 1,000 families.
With the success of last year’s holiday giveaway, this year’s intention is to see the event become a beloved tradition for the community; one that ensures families in need have the opportunity to share a holiday meal together while promoting the spirit of giving this holiday season.
Every year during the holidays, the Tribe and Avi Resort and Casino donate meals to local churches, food banks and community organizations.
The annual holiday food giveaway grew out of these donations and is intended to make a difference in the lives of those who struggle with food insecurity.
In addition to the Christmas food giveaway, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Avi Resort and Casino will provide donations to St. Vincent De Paul in Needles; the Kingman Area Food Bank and the Corner Mission in Kingman; the Havasu Community Health Foundation in Lake Havasu City; and the Golden Shores Senior Center.
For more information about the holiday food giveaway or the other donations and charitable work the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Avi Resort and Casino provide to Tri-state communities, contact the Fort Mojave Public Relations Department at 760-629-4591 or e-mail publicrelations@fortmojave.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.