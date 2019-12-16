NEEDLES — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Avi Resort and Casino will once again host their annual Christmas party for the Tri-state community on Saturday, Dec. 21. The third annual Tri-state Community “Whoville” Christmas Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST at the Mojave Crossing Event Center in Fort Mohave, Ariz.
Tri-state residents are invited to visit “Whoville” and marvel at the merriment and warm-hearted holiday spirit on display. This year’s event will feature several festive workshops aimed at stirring the Christmas spirit in area children and their families. Workshops will offer a number of yuletide activities including Christmas stocking and ornament decorating, letters to Santa, Christmas story readings from Mrs. Claus and a visit from Santa on his sleigh! Also, children can enjoy a Christmas Ferris Wheel, Jolly Express Train rides and a rock climbing wall.
In addition to the workshops, the event will offer a number of popular arcade games like Skee-Ball and Whac-a-Mole and complimentary lunch and pictures with Santa.
This year’s Tri-state Community “Whoville” Christmas Event is open to all ages and there is no charge for admission or participation. The Mojave Crossing Event Center is located at 101 Aztec Rd. Avi Resort and Spirit Mountain Casino Signature and Exclusive card members will receive a complimentary movie ticket when they show their membership card (one ticket per card).
For more information about the event, please contact the Fort Mojave Public Relations Department at 760-629-4591 ext. 106 or send e-mail to publicrelations@fortmojave.com.
