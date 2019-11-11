NEEDLES — One of the many highlights of Fort Mojave Indian Days is the annual baby pageant held early in the week. The pageant is an opportunity for parents to introduce young tribal members to many different aspects of their Mojave culture.
This year’s pageant was held Oct. 22 and featured several categories for infants through age 7.
Children were attired in traditional regalia, allowing their families to describe the meaning behind the articles of clothing, the methods used to make them and celebrations when the regalia is worn. The pageant was also an opportunity for the children to display their talents, which included singing, dancing and playing the gourd.
Crowned were: Prince (5-7 years) - Tyler Nopah; Princess (5-7 years) - Angelina Gomez; Roadrunner (3-4 years) - Emma Harper; Turtle (1-2 years) - Iliyanna Yazzie; Quail (0-11 months) - Mila Lopez.
