MOHAVE VALLEY — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will hold a ground breaking ceremony for a new convenience store and fuel station located in Mohave Valley on Monday, March 3.
Ceremonies begin at noon MST at 1520 E. Courtwright Rd., at the corner of Courtwright and Highway 95. The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will feature performances by the Fort Mojave Tribal Marching Band, tribal bird singers and dancers and remarks from the Tribal Council. Avi Resort and Casino will provide hot dogs, chips and drinks for those attending.
The 5,750-square-foot store will have eight fueling positions and thousands of snack, beverage and food options available for any appetite. The 24-hour convenience store will also include a separate smoke shop stocked with a variety of tobacco products and a gaming area planned with up to 15 slot machines. Construction will begin immediately and the store is expected to open for business in September.
The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe currently operates a convenience store in Mohave Valley that offers food and beverage items, tobacco products and fuel 24 hours a day. The Tribe’s convenience store in Laughlin, Nev., provides customers with food and beverage items, tobacco products, alcohol, fuel and fireworks until midnight (MST) seven days a week.
For more information about the groundbreaking ceremony, contact the Fort Mojave Public Relations Department at (760) 629-4591 or publicrelations@fortmojave.com.
