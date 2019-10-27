NEEDLES — A total of 9,393 pounds of household hazardous waste was brought in during a free collection event held Oct. 5 at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St., according to Needles City Manager Rick Daniels.
Erica Acosta, Household Hazardous Waste Event Coordinator for the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, announced the upcoming event on Aug. 1 this year, allowing plenty of time for residents to prepare. The result? “This tonnage was almost double for the collection event held on Oct. 5, compared to the March 2, 2019, event,” Daniels reported in an Oct. 19 prepared statement.
“This special effort by all represents the community’s commitment to protecting our valuable Colorado River groundwater which is so precious here in the desert. Thank you to all of the participants and to the San Bernardino County Fire District. We look forward to seeing more household hazardous waste and electronics waste at the next event in Spring 2020,” said Mayor Jeff Williams.
Guidelines for disposal and a list of items that would — and wouldn’t — be accepted first appeared in the Aug. 7 edition of the Needles Desert Star; along with the county’s statement that, “Dumping used oil or any chemical is a crime, legally and environmentally.” A pint of used oil, according to the county, can create an acre-size oil slick on surface water.
The Oct. 5 event saw 595 pounds of motor oil brought in. That was eclipsed by electronic waste; including cathode ray tubes such as those found in now-obsolete televisions and computer monitors; and other miscellaneous “E-waste” that added up to more than half the total: 5,497 pounds.
Latex paint accounted for more than a half-ton of the waste collected; lead-acid batteries such as those used in automobiles and water craft added 821 pounds.
The list of items collected, provided by Daniels, also included 309 pounds of liquid or solid flammables; 264 pounds of oil-based paint; 219 pounds of fluorescent tubes; 135 pounds of household batteries; 110 pounds of a category labeled as “toxics;” 65 pounds of aerosols; 61 pounds of propane tanks or bottles; 60 pounds of antifreeze; 55 pounds of corrosive acids and 52 pounds of used oil filters.
A typical automotive oil filter can hold something approaching a pint of oil.
A critically important element to the collection event: sharps made up 28 pounds of the load hauled away for safe and proper disposal. That’s a lot of people protected from rusty razor slices or dirty needle punctures. See a letter by County Fire’s Tracey Martinez on the importance of safely handling, storing and disposing of sharps in the Desert Star’s Oct. 16 edition.
Collection events; sponsored by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, city of Needles and County Fire and funded by CalRecycle; are typically held in fall and spring.
