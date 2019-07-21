A group of friends gather to support Ivan’s House: a project of Firehouse Ministries to refurbish a local residence as a group home for women and children to get their lives back in order. Local resident Linda Fields holds an annual brunch for her group of friends raising money that goes to a different cause each year. This year 16 ladies collected $600 for the donation. Pictured in the front room of Ivan’s House are (l to r) Chris Ferguson, Michelle Cropsey, Gayle Brodbeck, Becky Gwinnup, Joyce Mazzone, Pastor James Jones, Sandy Erickson and Linda Fields.