NEEDLES — Women and children in crisis are to have a place to shelter, in the future, as Pastor James Jones and Firehouse Ministries complete Ivan’s House: a group home where they may get their lives back in order.
Local resident Linda Fields is a supporter of the enterprise and explained its importance, and some of its needs, prior to making a $600 donation at the location.
Ivan’s House is right across the street from Firehouse Ministries, which is found at 809 Bush St.
Fields holds a fund-raising brunch for a group of friends at her home each December. In 2018, 16 ladies convened for the festivities. Money raised in the annual event goes to support a different public service organization each year. She doesn’t usually seek any publicity for the group’s largesse, but this year wanted to call attention to Ivan’s House. “I saw the house and it really needs a lot of work,” she said. “Pastor Jones is a really nice man and is working really hard on Ivan’s House.”
Jones led the ladies on a walk-through of the under-reconstruction residence, explaining the layout, the work that has been done and the tasks looming before completion. The biggest needs at the time this story was written, he said, were “paint and labor. Donations of time are paramount.”
Firehouse Ministries, he continued, is a community church that seeks to fill the voids in pubic service in Needles and the lower Mohave Valley. Jones and his organization work with the Grocery Rescue Program of the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix to provide free food items, including meat and produce, each Thursday.
In accordance with St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Kids Cafe Free Food Program, thee ministry supplies a free lunch to ages 18 and under each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through the end of July.
On Fridays, recipients may also take home a package of food for consumption over the weekend. Pickup locations are Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Want to help? Call Firehouse Ministries at 760-443-4342. Visit the church during Bible study and worship at 10 a.m., or for the main service at 6 p.m. on Sundays; or enjoy the music at a Friday worship jam session at 6 p.m.
