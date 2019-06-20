NEEDLES — Needles City Council, as itself and the Needles Public Utility Authority, approved the annual budget with few changes in the meeting of June 11.
The budgets for both were presented in a “discussion draft” on May 14. One change approved was additional funding for the Needles Chamber of Commerce.
Highlights from the fiscal year 2019-20 budget come from documentation attached to the city council agenda for June 11.
General fund
Expenditures of $6,781,104 from revenues of $6,864,402 help preserve a projected cash reserve of $887,069 in the requested budget for 2020. Revised budget figures for 2019 indicated expenditures of $5,934,789 over revenues of $5,882,273.
The big ticket item in the general fund is the contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department to provide a police force: $2,647,940, up from a revised 2019 figure of $2,497,833. The actual cost for 2018 was listed at $2,328,514.
Next in line is public works at $509,766, up from the 2019 revised figure of $499,394. The requested budget for code enforcement is up from a 2019 revised figure of $309,221 to $429,828 in the new budget. Finance is projected to cost $420,138, up from $297,769. Keeping up with the city’s parks, buildings and grounds is expected to total $353,744, up only slightly from the 2019 revision of $351,757. The projection for building and safety is $307,623; up from $256,584.
Utilities
Electric department revenues are projected to be down slightly from the revised 2019 figure of $7,642,281. The proposed 2020 budget expects $7,486,000. “Connection fees have decreased $1.2m from the prior year,” explained Sylvia Miledi, director of finance, in a brief introductory note. “Most of the connection fees for the large cannabis facilities were received, and the electrical work was completed in those prior periods.”
The projections are very conservative, Miledi cautions. Two of eight large facilities are fully operational; the other six are not yet complete. Projections can be adjusted at mid-year or sooner.
Operational expenditures, including $515,935 earmarked for asset replacements, are expected to total $6,293,959. The difference of $1,192,041 goes to bond payments of $682,640; a purchase payment of $313,223; bank and trustee charges of $13,630.
Water department revenues are also expected to decline slightly in the next fiscal year: to $2,367,205 from a 2019 revised budget figure of $2,473,505. Expenses are projected to be $1,846,190 with $521,015 to go to bond and purchase payments, bank and trustee charges.
Waste water revenues are expected to increase to $1,834,100 for FY 2020; up from a revised 2019 figure of $1,809,010. Expenses are projected at $1,123,725; leaving $710,375 for bond and purchase payments, bank and trustee charges.
The budget for the Dial-A-Ride medical transport program is expected to double next year: from balanced revenues and expenditures of $32,383 to $64,942. Regular Dial-A-Ride services rise slightly, from $211,332 to $220,195 for revenues and expenditures. Needles Area Transit is projected to be down dramatically, from $538,043 for a revised FY 2019 figure to $383,487 for FY 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.