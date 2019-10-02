NEEDLES — The 2019 Needles High School Homecoming celebrations are generally proceeding as planned this week.
Permits have been received for the traditional bonfire, in question early in the week. It is to be lit after the Mustang Drive and community pep rally on Thursday evening.
Presale tickets for the Once Upon a Homecoming Dance are available for $15, according to the ASB Twitter feed. They’ll be available in the NHS office through Friday, Oct. 4. They’ll cost $20 at the door.
The dance will be held in the El Garces from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5. Pictures will be available for purchase from VP Photography. Photographer Violet Phillips can be reached at violetphillips@icloud.com.
Confirmed Monday, activities this week include:
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Spirit Day: Disney Day (favorite Disney characters). Nutrition game: ring toss.
• Thursday, Oct. 3 — Spirit Day: Ohana Thursday (Hawaiiian theme). Nutrition game: Limbo. The Mustang Drive forms up at 5:30 p.m. in the vacant lot along Broadway between G and H streets; continuing up Broadway to L Street and on to the school where a community pep rally begins at 6 p.m. in the gym. The bonfire behind Branigan Field concludes the day’s activities.
Friday, Oct. 4 — The school colors of Blue and White are the theme for the Spirit Day. Nutrition game is a fruit roll up eating contest. A pep rally begins at 11:25 a.m. in the gym. Coronation of Homecoming Royalty begins at 1 p.m. in the NHS auditorium with the parade beginning immediately after from the parking lot alongside. The parade route is down L Street to Broadway; along Broadway to D Street. Lady ’Stangs volleyball hosts Pinecrest, a non-conference Las Vegas area school, with junior varsity taking the court at 4 p.m., varsity at 5 p.m. Mustang football hosts the Lincoln County Lynx at 7 p.m. on Branigan Field.
Saturday Oct. 5 — Typically, a plethora of class reunions will be scattered around the Tri-state over the weekend. The Once Upon a Homecoming Dance continues from 8 p.m. to midnight in the El Garces along Front Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.