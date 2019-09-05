NEEDLES — Two deadlines loom for the Needles Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner: Sept. 6, for discounted tickets at $80 each; and Sept. 15, for award nominations in the categories of Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year.
Both can be accomplished by contacting the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
Lyn Parker, chamber board secretary, advised last week that the catering firm has changed. Susan Alexis and her team from the popular Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway will prepare the victuals. The menu item selection is expected to change as well but was not available in time for the print edition. Final menu selections must be made by Sept. 15. Contact the chamber.
Sept. 15 is also the deadline for full-price dinner reservations at $100 each.
The gala will be held in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort, which is the official sponsor of the event. River Front Cafe is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar.
The theme this year is Needles Dances with the Stars; pairing local celebrity dancers with gifted students of Dance Trax 51 in competition modeled after the famous TV show.
