NEEDLES — The girls team qualified for state competition, runner Collin Leivas from Needles High School’s boys team qualified individually in the NIAA 2A South League cross country championships held Nov. 2 in Boulder City.
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state championships are to be run in Reno, Nev., this coming weekend.
Coach Katy Keller reported that NHS’ girls placed third overall out of five teams in their qualifying run. A total of 23 girls ran. Freshman Carissa Collier took fourth overall with a time of 24:42.
NHS’ boys placed fourth overall out of 10 teams competing, missing the cut to qualify as a team by 10 thin points. A total of 48 boys ran. Collin Leivas placed 11th overall in his qualifying run with a time of 20:44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.