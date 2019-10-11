NEEDLES —The Needles High School Lady ’Stangs volleyball team came up short against the Pinecrest Academy Lady Cougars on Oct. 4 in The Corral.
The Homecoming night game ended with the score of Lady Cougars 25 - Lady ’Stangs 19 in Game 1, Lady Cougars 25 - Lady ’Stangs 23 in Game 2, Lady ’Stangs 25 - Lady Cougars 20 in Game 3 and Lady Cougars 25 - Lady ’Stangs 12 in Game 4.
“Overall they did better than the first time we played them,” said Patricia Phelps, Lady ’Stangs volleyball head coach. “The serving is better and I just think we struggled with passing and moving this game.”
Pinecrest won the first round 25-21, 25-24, 25-19 in their own gym on Sept. 17.
With the loss, the Lady ’Stangs’ overall record stands at 4-5 with their league record staying the same at 3-3.
The non-conference contest started with the Lady ’Stangs down 15-10 in the first game of the match. The Lady ’Stangs stayed close to the Lady Cougars but halfway through the first game, they found themselves down 22-16. The Lady ’Stangs had a late push and got up to 19 points, however, a couple of points later the Lady Cougars took Game 1 25-19.
In the second game of the match, the Lady ’Stangs fell behind early but were able to catch up and tie the game 7-7. Throughout the game, the Lady Cougars would take the lead but the Lady ’Stangs would tie the game and vice versa.
Towards the end of the game, the Lady Cougars had a 23-21 lead. The Lady ’Stangs scored one but, on the following sequence, the Lady Cougars scored again making it 24-22. The Lady ’Stangs scored again making it 24-23. A serve from the Lady ’Stangs that hit the net gave the Lady Cougars the 25-23 Game 2 win.
The third game started and the Lady ’Stangs got ahead on the scoreboard, leading the Lady Cougars 10-8. The Lady ’Stangs kept the lead throughout the game and at one point they had a 20-13 lead. The Lady Cougars mounted a comeback and made the score 24-19 but the Lady ’Stangs made sure to close out the game and secure the win at 25-20.
“This was a good competitive game to see where we are at against good teams,” said Phelps. “We just got to learn from it and tweak some things to be a better team.”
The fourth and final game saw the Lady ’Stangs down 6-0 to the Lady Cougars before scoring their first point. The Lady ’Stangs caught up to the Lady Cougars, making it 9-9 but the Lady Cougars scored four quick points for a 13-9 lead.
The Lady ’Stangs only scored three more points in the game which made the final 25-12.
The next game for the Lady ’Stangs is against their NIAA 2A South League rival Lake Mead Lady Eagles in The Corral on Friday, Oct. 11. The junior varsity are scheduled to play at 3 and 4 p.m., the varsity at 5 and 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
