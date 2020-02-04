NEEDLES — The annual meeting in which the Needles Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management seeks public input and requests for state off-highway vehicle grants application is set for Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PST in the NFO conference room, 1303 S. Hwy. 95.
Each year, the office submits an OHV grant request to the California State Parks, Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. Grants support managed OHV recreation. The field office anticipates this year’s request to incorporate three grants: for ground operations; safety and education; and law enforcement.
