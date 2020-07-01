SACRAMENTO — Eleven counties in California were either required or
recommended to close bars to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The California Department of Public Health and California Governor Gavin Newsom released the guidance on the close of bars for counties on June 28.
“Californians must remain vigilant against the virus,” said Newsom. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home. Don’t gather in groups, if you are older or have a condition that puts you at a higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home.”
The counties that are mandated to close bars are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles and Tulare. The counties that are recommended to close bars are Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Stanislaus and Ventura.
The department recommended that the bars close for three or more consecutive days, but less than 14
days. The department said that bars are social environments where groups of people mix. In these environments alcohol consumption reduces inhibition and impairs judgment, leading to reduced compliance with recommended core personal protective measures, such as the mandatory use
of face coverings and the practice of social and physical distancing. Bars are generally louder environments requiring raised voices leading to the greater projection of droplets.
“California is using data and science to guide our response to COVID-19. ... Closing bars in these counties is one of several targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ speed and reduce risk,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health
Officer and Director of California Department of Public Health. “We all have our part in the fight against community spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.