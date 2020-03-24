SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order to protect the health and well-being of all Californians and to establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it’s not yours, but it’s a necessary one,” Newsom said at a news conference streamed on social media.
The federal government has identified 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, economic security, public health or safety, or any combination thereof.
“I order that Californians working in these 16 critical infrastructure sectors may continue their work because of the importance of these sectors to Californians’ health and well-being,” Newsom said.
Essential services will remain open as such:
Gas stations; pharmacies; food: grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants; banks; laundromats/laundry services; essential and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
What’s closed: Dine-in restaurants; bars and nightclubs; entertainment venus; gyms and fitness studios; public events and gatherings; and convention centers.
This is in effect throughout the state of California.
For more information go to covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.
