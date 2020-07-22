SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom released California’s pandemic plan for reopening schools during a live presentation on July 17.
Newsom said that learning is non-negotiable in California and schools must provide meaningful instruction during the pandemic whether they are physically opened or closed. The plan for schools consists of five key topics.
• First, safe in-person school based on local health plan. Schools can open for in- person education when its coun- ty has been off the monitoring list for 14 days; schools in the county that don’t meet this requirement must begin the year distance learning. Currently, San Bernardino County is in the monitoring list along with 32 counties across California. • Second, mask requirements at schools. All school staff and students in the third grade and above must wear masks and students in the second grade and below are encouraged to wear masks or face shields.
• Third, physical distancing plus other adaptations. Staff must maintain 6-feet between each other and with students, school day should start with symptom checks/ temperature checks, hand washing stations, sanitation and disinfection sites and quar- antine protocols.
• Fourth, testing plus dedicated contract tracing. Staff is required to test regu- larly and state contract tracing workforce will prioritize schools.
• Fifth, rigorous distance earning. There are new statewide requirements: access to devices and connectivity for all stu- dents, daily live interaction with teachers and other stu- dents, challenging assignments equivalent to in-person classes and adaptive lessons for English language learners and special education students. Newsom stated that the state has invested $5.3 billion in additional funding with priority on equity.
During the live presentation, Newsom outlined protocols to follow if there is a COVID-19 spread in the classroom setting.
• The protocol is that schools should consult with a public health officer first;
• A classroom cohort goes home when there is a con- firmed case;
•A school goes home when multiple cohorts have cases or more than 5% of the school is positive;
• A district goes home if 25% of its schools are closed within a 14-day period.
