NEEDLES — Needles High School is having an unorthodox graduation ceremony in the most unorthodox of school years.
The Needles Unified School District earlier this month announced plans for a drive-through graduation ceremony at Branigan Field. Last week, the district made some changes to the ceremony that included four days of activities that comply with state and county recommendations for social distancing.
And it’s all going to be on video. All ceremonies also will be live-streamed to share with our families and community.
The opening of the Class of 2020’s commencement exercises began Tuesday night with a welcome, speeches from students and from the administration. Today, seniors in the ETC and Needles Community Day School programs will conduct their drive-through portion of the ceremony, starting at 7 p.m. at the stadium.
On Thursday, the ceremony continues with half of the seniors at NHS and in San Bernardino County programs offered through the district taking part, also at 7.
Then, on Friday, it concludes with the remaining students taking their turn at 7 p.m.
Each segment will be recorded and a video of the complete ceremony, from start to finish, will be made available to seniors at a later date.
Tuesday’s portion of the graduation ceremony started with Isabel Zuniga welcoming the Class of 2020, followed by speeches from both co-valedictorians, Gabriel Belt and Lauren Hartter.
“I think it’s awesome how much they care and it’s awesome to see every thing they are doing despite the circumstances,” said Zuniga.
“They (Needles Unified School District) are giving their best effort. I know that we can’t have a full blown graduation but they are doing the best to make this a unique graduation,” said Belt.
“It’s a hard position for the district to be put in but they are doing all they can with what they can work with,” said Hartter.
The district has set the rules for each day of the event.
• All students must wear a mask and gloves. The district will provide these at check-in.
• Students will be able to have two vehicles (no trailered vehicles or motor homes) that include family.
• Students will be able to exit the car and cross the stage to receive their diploma from Principal Amy Avila.
• Family members in masks may exit the car only to take pictures as long as they remain by their car.
• Students will stop on the way back to the car for a professional photo.
• Once the student returns to the car, they are to leave the field area.
