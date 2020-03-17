NEEDLES — The ongoing discussion about bringing in a grocery store to Needles came up once again at the Needles City Council meeting on March 10.
“As we are working with Michael Bracken (the city’s development consultant), he wants to get the input from the council,” said Patrick Martines, city development director. “Since there is an action-based communication plan occurring right now with the blue ribbon committee and the strategic plan for the city is currently being completed for retail, industry, hospitality and housing recruitment. Currently, Michael Bracken wants to get input from the council on how to move this forward.”
Councilor Timothy Terrel, who requested to have this discussion at the council meeting, said that it was brought up to him that the city sponsor starting a grocery store with the intent of getting off the ground and selling it.
“An idea was brought up of possibly assisting putting together a co-up (community cooperative) one that the city and the community work together and put together a grocery store,” said Terrel. “Or for us flat out doing it and putting it up for sale. I heard from several people in the city and they’re hungry for a grocery store, I guess you can say.”
Background information provided by city staff states that staff has had conversations with various grocery providers including Stater Brothers, Von’s, Aldi, Smart & Final and Grocery Outlet. The overwhelming feedback has been that Needles and the surrounding community population does not provide the number of residents nor the projected growth to support a grocery facility.
A couple of councilors commented on the issue.
Councilor Shawn Gudmundson said that he like the idea of a co-op because that way it gets a public interest and investment in it.
“The city has an economic tool that can assist the co-op but I think we need more involvement other than just the city, paying the bill for a lot of things,” said Gudmundson. “I just don’t think we are in the business of running a business, the city’s job is to provide your basic private services. I just can’t fully agree with the city funding the co-op, we have some property that we can put up for somebody to form a co-up, then I’m listening. Until then, I don’t think the city should be the driving force towards a co-op.”
Councilor Tona Belt said that she agreed with Gudmundson’s statement.
“I think we need to help whoever wants to come and do this correctly but I don’t think the city should be the primary funding,” said Belt.
A motion was made and approved to appoint the International Council of Shopping Centers committee (Councilors Mayor Jeff Williams, Gudmundson and Terrel) to represent a future co-op of they get an interested party.
The idea behind the motion was that when the ICSC committee attends the ICSC they can say that they have an interest in a co-op and see what can business do to assist.
“At ICSC we can say hey, the council is interested if we have anybody funding for a co-op, that can give us a new avenue,” said Gudmundson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.