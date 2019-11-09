San Bernardino County representatives and city of Needles officials gather at River Front Cafe in Rainbo Beach Resort to have lunch after the groundbreaking event of Needles Highway on Oct. 24. Pictured (from left to right) is Cindy Sorci, River Front Cafe owner; Needles City Councilor Timothy Terral; Laurie Marsden, chief of staff to Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert A. Lovingood; City Councilor Shawn Gudmundson; Rick Daniels, city manager; Mayor Jeff Williams; Phil LeJeune, liaison to Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood; and Kevin Blakeslee, San Bernardino County Director of Public Works.