NEEDLES — Though there will not be a community haunted house out on North K Street this year, there will be plenty to experience this Halloween as several local entities prepare celebrations for the traditional fall holiday. The list of what’s been announced so far includes festivities for all ages on both Oct. 30 and 31.
Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 2599 holds a harvest festival and trunk-or-treat event. Featuring a free cake walk and hot dogs, the fun continues from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aerie, 729 Front St.
• Set Free Church presents ‘Night of Light’ in Santa Fe Park from 6 to 8 p.m. The event promises free fun for all ages, live music by the Set Free Band, hayrides, games and prizes for the best costume. For those who dare, ‘No Fear on Front Street’ offers a tour of a Mystery Mansion at El Garces, also from 6 to 8 p.m. The park is adjacent the historic Harvey House along Front Street between F and G streets.
Thursday
• St. Ann Catholic Church at D and Third streets offers their traditional All Saint’s Eve celebration with a saints costume contest at 4 p.m. in Fr. Hanley Hall followed by a Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. All ages are urged to dress as a favorite saint and to tell the crowd about the saint’s life and ministry. Prizes are awarded only to the children. An All Saints Day Mass is also offered at 8 a.m. Nov. 1; an All Souls Day Mass at 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
• Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department hosts its inaugural Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Billed as a free and safe way to trick-or-treat, the event sets up in the parking lot in front of the Needles Recreation Center at J Street and Civic Center Drive. Extra parking is available in the lot across the street near the animal shelter and aquatics center.
• For adults, tacos and margaritas highlight a Halloween Party at Fender’s River Road Resort, 3396 Needles Hwy., from 5 to 7 p.m. Donation is $5; half goes to the Needles Animal Shelter. Can’t attend? The shelter gets 100 percent of online donations at www.facebook.com/donate/2831320556877917/. Call Fender’s at 760-326-3423.
