NEEDLES — Travelers who prefer name-brand accommodations may soon have a new choice along Route 66 in Needles: A Hampton Inn and Suites, part of the world-famous Hilton Hotel group.
The estimated $12 million project is an early recipient of economic development funds from cannabis tax increments; a program set up by the city to promote growth of non-cannabis industries. The developers, Greens Needles LLC, were approved for $104,543.40 in program funds during the Dec. 17 meeting of Needles City Council.
The hotel is to be three stories, 46,000 square feet, housing 80 rooms at 1803 Needles Hwy., the two-acre former site of El Rancho Motel. It is to include a meeting room, laundry, breakfast area, swimming pool and 83 parking spaces with associated landscaping.
Needles Highway is an original alignment of historic Route 66. The site is a short walk to River Cities Pizza and Porky’s Barbecue restaurants. The hotel is expected to create 35 to 50 jobs.
The developers are a privately held real estate development and hotel company based in Irvine, Calif. They currently operate 10 properties, including the Quality Inn/Roadway Inn in Needles; a Hampton Inn, Best Western and Quality Inn in Parker; and Best Western properties in Yuma and Brawley, according to the nearly 60 pages of background information provided by the city of Needles. More are listed as under development including properties in Riverside, Mammoth Lakes and Victorville.
Representatives of Greens Needles LLC were on hand to address city council’s Dec. 17 meeting; some in person and one by teleconference. Many of the planning and permitting requirements have already been met, those representatives pointed out. Approval by the San Bernardino County Health Department was pending at the time of the meeting.
The hope voiced during those comments was that ground could be broken for the project around March 1. The city’s conditions of approval for the hotel’s development plan allow up to five years.
