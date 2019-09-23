NEEDLES — A presentation on the 2020 U.S. Census leads agenda items for the Needles City Council, meeting in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Public sessions begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Partnership Specialist Andres G. Castillo of the U.S. Census Bureau is to conduct the presentation on the importance of the census, which determines several categories of federal and state funding for municipalities. He will ask the council to form a complete count committee to be sure Needles’ gets its fair share of such funds.
Council is to vote on a resolution supporting the census effort during the consent calendar of the 10-item meeting; the shortest agenda seen since before the summer break.
Other items include the second reading and publication of an ordinance amending city code regarding graffiti prohibition and removal; a second resolution with Transportation Concepts to operate bus services in Needles and another to lease a unit in the El Garces to maintain a transit office; and a requested action to install a stop sign and striping on Front Street at the intersection with North K Street at the railroad underpass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.