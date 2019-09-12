NEEDLES — Fans bound for Needles High School’s first home game of the 2019 Mustang football season Friday, Sept. 13, can expect to be treated to a new funk show by the Mustang Band.
Needles hosts the Parker Broncos Sept. 13. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Band Director Justin Carlson reports the band has doubled in size this year with roughly 250 students in the various components of the school district’s music program; around 150 of those in the elementary school.
Of those, the advanced band is the most visible, performing at various public events including a holiday concert, spring concert and appearances at football and basketball games.
The advanced band is the one which is to perform a medley of Stevie Wonder’s Superstition, The Commodores’ Brick House, and Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk (which featured Bruno Mars) during the Mustangs’ halftime break, Carlson explained. They’ll do so from the stands, not from the field.
The band has adopted a new motto this year, Carlson said: ‘The Mustang Music - We Bring the Noise.’
“My big thing is to entertain,” Carlson said. “To bring joy to the community. My biggest goal is to support the school and to teach music.”
He does so through a demanding schedule that includes beginning bands for the middle and high schools; work with third, fourth and fifth graders at Vista Colorado Elementary; a music appreciation class that ‘covers all kinds of stuff’ at the high school; and a general choir; plus the advanced band and a subset drum line.
Concert performances frequently feature Needles’ Blue Notes; a fairly large community jazz band made up of talented students and adults from around the Tri-state area.
“I encourage people to come out to the games, the concerts and the parades,” he said. “The more support the better. If you have a student interested in music let me know and we’ll find a place for them.”
