NEEDLES — Technology takes center stage at the quarterly general membership meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce at noon Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway.
Hansel Boyd, owner of Tech Needles at 800 W. Broadway Ste. D and a member of the chamber’s board of directors, gives a presentation on the latest advances in technology for modern businesses. Topics include:
• Bridging the technology gap.
• How to benefit from new technology.
• Quickly adapt to today’s technology.
• Why learn more?
• How your business can thrive with automation.
• Buying out the time to advance education.
• Is it too late to lean?
• Your return on investment.
• What kind of technology is best for your business?
All are invited to attend and bring their business technology questions. Typically, a no-host lunch is available at these sessions. Contact the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363. Call 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com. Visit Boyd’s Tech Needles at techneedles.com.
