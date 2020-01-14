NEEDLES — This ‘Grandfather’s Clock’ is in the early stages of its second 90 years on the floor after getting too large for its shelf at Needles High School.
Needles Regional Museum President Marianne Jones reported the electric clock used to control the bell system at Needles High, built in 1923 on Washington Street in Killarney Heights.
The cornerstone ceremony for the new high school was held in February of 1924.
It took the instrument about 30 years to outgrow its place there. Chuck Renfro bought the clock at a school auction sometime around the 1950s and it became a part of the Renfro home for decades. Bonnie Renfro recently donated the timepiece to the museum at 929 Front St., where it now resides as an honored element of the community’s history.
Visit the clock and the rest of the museum’s extensive collection of artifacts between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific, Mondays through Saturdays. Call 760-326-5678.
The museum is always looking for memorabilia from the early days of Needles, Jones reported, lamenting that many times folks simply discard important pieces of local history thinking they might not be appreciated. “Don’t throw them out,” she pleaded.
Donations of items of local historical interest are vital to the museum’s ever-changing displays.
Note: Part of the references come from the song ‘My Grandfather’s Clock,’ sort of a standard piece around 1950s-era schools in some parts of the country. It’s reported to have been written by Henry Clay Work around 1876 and to have been performed by a plethora of people over the years, including Johnny Cash, Sam Cooke and Bing Crosby.
