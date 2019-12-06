NEEDLES — Shopping for Christmas, yearning for a picture with Santa Claus, wanting to take in a gravity-powered race or just looking for family-friendly entertainment Needles Holiday Fun Fair has something to offer Saturday, Dec. 7, when the annual kickoff celebration of the Christmas season returns to Broadway. The fun begins around 9 a.m. All listed times are Pacific Standard.
An original alignment of Route 66, Broadway is Needles’ main street. Typically, the portion around G Street is closed down for the event; more blocks are closed around 4 p.m. ahead of the lighted Christmas parade that caps the popular party.
Vendors can still sign up. Needles Community Partners organizer Tena McGee said she’ll add vendors to the roster right up until the last day as long as space remains available.
About 25 vendors had signed up by Nov. 30. Needles’ Sandsharks Swim Team will run the only food booth; almost any other kind of vendor is welcome. Game booths get free space. Vendor hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some added attractions join many favorites this year:
As has become the custom in recent years the single-day registration for distribution of toys collected in the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive will be held during the Holiday Fun Fair.
The Women’s Club of Needles offers a bake sale, children’s boutique and more inside Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead at Broadway and G Street.
The credit union offers free pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Membership is not required.
The ClassAct Band performs most of the day.
The San Bernardino Safety Team will teach youngsters how to ride bicycles properly. They’ll bring some bikes or young riders can bring their own. Safety rules will be stressed. There will be a safety section for pedestrians as well.
Pre-race inspection begins at 12:30 p.m.; racing around 1 p.m. in the ninth annual Peewee Derby run by the Needles Recreation Department. Racers must pre-register at the rec center.
Dance Trax 51, the very popular troupe of talented local hoofers, begins their performance around 2:30 p.m.
The lighting of the Community Memorial Christmas Tree at Broadway and G Street happens sometime between 4 and 4:30 p.m.
The lighted Christmas parade, according to organizer Mary Gonzales, begins promptly at 4:30 p.m. Contact her for entry through Dec. 4 at Colorado River Medical Center, email mgonzales@crmccares.com, fax 760-459-2210, or phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 760-326-7151.
