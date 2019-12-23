NEEDLES — St. Ann Catholic Church, 218 D St. at Third Street, offers special Masses for Christmas and New Year’s. Times are Pacific.
Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve Vigil Mass begins at 5 p.m.; Midnight Mass begins at 11 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Christmas Day Mass begins at 9 a.m.
Dec. 31 - New Year’s Eve Adoration begins at 4 p.m.; Vigil Mass at 5 p.m
Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day Mass begins at 9 a.m.
