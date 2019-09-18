NEEDLES — A day at the beach becomes an all-out treat for all the senses when the inaugural Horse Power Beach Party and V Drive Boat show comes to Needles Marina Resort on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The resort sprawls along the California bank of the Colorado River, just downstream of the Needles Bridge. Gates open at 9 a.m.
Admission is $10 for those 13 years and up; another $10 to park at Jack Smith Park and take the shuttle to the resort. Ages 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.
The first thing visitors will hear and see are the elapsed time boat races. Entry is $45 and includes a T-shirt and dinner. Earn bragging rights for fastest on the river in a running-start timed run 600 feet long.
In between the powerful throb of the boat engines, the Banners for Charity display should start making its impressions.
The fundraiser is conducted by Billy B’s Krazy Kolors. Get a banner, enter a boat or pick up a vendor slot at needlesmarinaresort.com/events-needles-marina.html. Call 760-326-2197.
Learn more about all the activities, resort amenities and more by visiting needlesmarinaresort.com.
While eyes are scanning boats and banners the nose is next in line for notification, followed immediately by the palate as food and beverage becomes available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After an opportunity to visit the vendors, look at the boats on display and relax on one of the resort’s sandy beaches along the sparkling Colorado River the ears are up for a treat again as the Jam Farmers play live from a floating stage in the marina basin from 3 to 7 p.m.
Needles Marina Resort is at 100 Marina Dr., just off River Road adjacent Needles’ River’s Edge Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.