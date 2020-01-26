NEEDLES — A request for $104,543.40 in economic development grant funds was approved by Needles City Council during their regular meeting of Dec. 17.
The funds would go towards city fees and infrastructure improvements for the site of a proposed $12,000,000 Hampton Inn project at 1803 Needles Hwy., the former site of the El Rancho Motel.
The economic development program, approved in March, sets a portion of cannabis tax funds aside to be used for development of businesses outside the cannabis field.
“I think this is what council intended to do when they came up with this policy,” said Councilor Shawn Gudmundson in the Dec. 17 meeting. Both the grant application and development plans were approved unanimously.
