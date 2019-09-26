NEEDLES — Funded by CalRecycle, a household hazardous waste collection event comes to Needles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. Pacific at the city yard, 112 Robuffa St.
This opportunity is open only to San Bernardino County residents. Identification is required.
All waste must be accepted by county fire department personnel. Other requirements include:
• Waste must be properly labeled or in its original container. Maximum container size is five gallons.
• Containers must be sound and not leaking.
• Wastes must be placed securely in the vehicle for safe transport.
• Sharps, such as hypodermic needles, must be in an approved container. It’s illegal to transport sharps in a coffee can, plastic bag, etc.
• No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste may be transported to the collection site.
• The program is only for households; wastes generated by businesses will not be accepted
• Do not arrive before 7 a.m.
For answers to specific questions call the county’s household hazardous waste program at 800-OILYCAT (800-645-9228) or Rainie Torrance of the city of Needles at 760-326-2115 ext. 140 .
The collection program is cosponsored by the county Board of Supervisors, fire department, and the city of Needles.
Materials accepted at the collection site:
• Motor oil/used filters
• Auto, household batteries
• Paint products
• Antifreeze
• Household cleaners
• Pesticides and fertilizers
• Medications (excluding controlled substances; separate liquids from solids)
• Home-generated sharps or needles in approved container
• Televisions and computer monitors
• Computers and printers
• Fluorescent tubes
• Microwave ovens
• Cell/mobile phones/telephones
• Space heaters
• Stereos and radios
• VCRs and DVD players
• Musical cards
• Clothes irons
Unacceptable waste:
• Business or commercial wastes
• Wastes from foreclosed properties and non-profit organizations
• Radioactive waste
• Medical waste other than sharps
• Asbestos
• Explosives
• Reactives
• Tires
• Appliances
• Furniture
• Air conditioners, etc.
