How they voted: Needles City Council special meeting session on July 10. Councilors Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present. Councilor Belt was not present.
NCC action item: Discussion regarding the plan of action for managing the anticipated crowed at the city-owned beaches and Jack Smith Park Boat Launch.
The city council decided to go with the city managers plan: Additional law enforcement at Jack Smith Park (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station and city code enforcement), more frequent maintenance at Jack Smith Park (restrooms, trash), additional staffing at the toll booth, improving channelization of parking and tollbooth, adding a parking limit, allowing day use and annual pass holders. The action item is effective immediately
Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-N, Paget-N, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority, and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
