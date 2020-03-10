How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on March 10, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., and Timothy Terral were present. Mayor Jeff Williams received an excused absence. Vice Mayor Paget presided over the meeting.
Report from executive session: There was no reportable action on any of the items.
a) Public employee performance evaluation title of position: city clerk.
b) Real property negotiator with Sam Yuan as the potential buyer of the properties described as a 4 Acre portion of an undeveloped parcel generally located on San Clemente Street across from the Needles Riverview Cemetery and a 0.92 Acre generally located on 3rd Street Hill across from the McDonalds.
c) Real property negotiator with Needles Marina Resort Inc. as the potential buyer of the property described as a 4.94 acre leased land parcel, developed with a 42 lot portion of a mobile home park generally located at the northeast corner of Marina Drive and River Road. Under negotiations are the price and items.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
1) NPUA action item: Approve minutes of Feb. 25, 2020.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
2) NCC/NPUA action item: Authorize city manager Rick Daniels to execute, subject to legal review, the necessary agreements, including a master equity lease agreement, with Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc. for the lease of nine light-duty vehicles not to exceed an annual payment of $57,011.76.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
3) Approve the warrants register through March 10, 2020.
4) Approve the minutes of Feb. 25, 2020.
5) Approve the Needles Rodeo Association Daily License Application for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of their Annual Colorado River Round Up event on April 3-4 at the Needles Rodeo Grounds.
6) Waive the 2nd Reading and adopt Ordinance 628-AC amending and restating Chapter 22 “Water” of the Needles Municipal Code regarding the terms and conditions for sale of water services.
7) Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-11 approving the form of and authorizing the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and authorizing the participation of the Special District Risk Management Authority’s Health Benefits Program.
8) Authorize the mayor to sign a letter supporting g the City of Huntington Beach’s petition for review of Supreme Court #S260766-SB54SCAMICUS Amicus regarding the Second Amendment.
9) City engineer’s opinion that there is insufficient road width available to support angled parking on the south side of Front Street extending from F Street to E Street.
10) Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-12 accepting a public utility easement (PUE) from Needles Greens, LLC located along the south property line for Hampton Hill Hotel (former site of the El Rancho Motel).
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
11) NCC discussion item: Discussion regarding the waiving of the $5 per vehicle parking fee at Jack Smith Park for the Chamber of Commerce Poker Run Event. During the meeting, it was made known that an anonymous donor would cover the $5 per vehicle parking fee for those participating in the Poker Run up to $500. There was no action required.
12) NCC discussion item: Status report regarding grocery store recruitment and the public option. The city council moved to appoint the International Council of Shoppers (ICSC) Committee (Williams, Gudmundson and Terrel) to support a co-op.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
13) NCC action item: Appoint Councilors Belt, Terrel and Gudmundson to the 2020-25 Economic Development Strategic Plan Steering Committee.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
14) NCC action item: Discussion regarding flashing low bridge warning signs (36” x 36”) to be located on both sides of the K Street underpass bridge.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
15) NCC action item: “No Parking Zone” sign on the island located between Columbus Drive and West Broadway and mitigation measures for the end of Pashard Street. The city council moved to direct staff to conduct a traffic study on over-weight vehicles on Pashard Street, Monterey Street and Mitigation for the end of Columbus Drive, in front of the Cemetery and Ice House Road and to allocate funding for K-rail, if necessary.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
16) NCC action item (late add on): Approve Resolution 2020-13 to authorize entering into a funding agreement with the State Water Resource Control Board and to authorize and designate a representative/representatives for the D Street Bridge repairs.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.