How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on June 9. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present.
Report from executive session: There was no executive session held.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
NPUA/NCC action item: Approve the 2020-21 fiscal year proposed budgets for the city of Needles and NPUA.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
NPUA/NCC consent calendar including:
Authorize purchase of an additional load of 40’-45’ poles from Stella-Jones Corporation (formally known as McFarland Cascade Supplier) of Douglas Fir Power Poles not to exceed $30,000.
Accept the annual report to the California Energy Commission Power Source Disclosure Program for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, as attested by Rainei Torrance on May 26.
Authorize the city manager, Rick Daniels, to execute Western Power Administration (WAPA) Agreement Number 10-DSR-12165, Exhibit B NMD, Revision No. 3 for ownership, operation, maintenance, replacement and financial responsibilities of certain equipment at AMPS’ Nora McDowell Switchyard.
Award a two-year contract for FY21 and FY22 with Reinke Heating and Air Conditinoing, Inc. to be the sole source vendor for the Energy Efficiency HVAC Installs.
Awar bid to Water Works Engineers to complete tasks 1 and 3 of Well No. 11 Groundwater Treatment Analysis for a not to exceed contract amount of $18,757.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
NPUA/NCC action item: Appoint not more than three council members to the Wastewater Terms and Conditions Responsibilities of Sevice Connections Ad Hoc Committee. Councilor Terrall was appointed to the Ad Hoc Comittee.
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item: Approve amending Chapter 9 “Fire Protection” of the Needles Municipal Code and adopting the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Code, Ordinance PFD 20-01 referencing the 2019 Edition of the California Fire Code along with certain changes, modifications, additions, deletions, and exceptions relating to fire regulations. The council added verbiage for fire turning radius, deadends, turn arounds and road grade.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item: Approve adopting “Vehicle Miles Traveled” thresholds of significance for purposes of analyzing transportation impacts under the California Environment Quality Act (CEQA), Senate Bill 743.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
Approve warrants through June 9. 2020.
Approve Change Order #1 to Task No. 3 of the Electrical General Services Contract working under the Electric Circuit Reliability Program rebuilding electric circuits in allies in the Vista Subdivision to include the alley between Luna Vista nad Flora Vista from Balboa to Parkway at an additional cost not to exceed $80,000 (total project cost not to exceed $280,000).
Accept the work completed by Phillips Excavating Inc. for installation of the 12-inch water distribution pipeline project under the emergency declaration in conjunction with the 20-foot-steel water main pipe rupture and direct staff to issue a notice of completion and record with the SBC Recorder’s office.
Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-23 approving the release of the Agreement to Abate Code Violations with Jason Benka for the building located at 510 D Street.
Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-35 calling for the holding of a General Municipal Election to held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, for the election of certain officers as required by the provisions of the Charter.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item: Approve Resolution 2020-32 approving the consent to assignment and assumption of the lease agreement between Assignor Joseph and Loretta LaCarte, Assignee Kristin and Scott Baran and landlord city of Needles for the River’s Edge Golf Course Concession.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item: Discussion on preparing an ordinance for no smoking in the playground and designate the smoking areas in all other recreational areas within the city limits. A motion was made to direct staff to propose an ordinance to ban smoking at parks and playground equipment.
Belt-N, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-N
NCC informational item: Emergency declaration status updates.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
