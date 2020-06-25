How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on June 23. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D. and Timothy Terral were present. Mayor Williams was excused, Vice Mayor Paget presided over the meeting.
Conference with legal counsel regarding potential initiation of litigation (one potential case)
Public employee performance evaluation, employee title: city manager.
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
Approve warrants register through June 23, 2020.
Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-36 approve a 12 Amendment to and extension of the license between the city of Needles and Bonnie Baker Senior Center for use of the kitchen and a portion of the dining area in the Needles Senior Citizens Center during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Approve the budget revisions for the 2019-20 fiscal year of the Needles Area Transit to include $43,951 in FTA CARES Act Section 5311 revenues and a reduction of the same amount in the State Transit Assistance (STA) operations revenues; carry-over the $43951 into the 2020-21 fiscal year in STA operations revenues already received by the city.
Approve a budget revision for the 2020-21 fiscal year for the NAT to carry-over $43,951 in STA operations revenues already received by the city.
Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-37 authorizing the city of tile an application for and receipt of local Local Government Planning Support Grant Program Funds, Local Early Action Planning Grants (LEAP).
Accept the work completed by Jonovich Companies for the installation of the new fiberglass K Street Lift Station located at 417 North K Street and authorize staff to record a notice of completion with the San Bernardino County Recorder’s Office.
Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-38 Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector agreement for the collection of special taxes, fees and assessments fiscal year 2020-21.
Waive threading and adopt Resolution 2020-39 approving a funding request for nine capital improvements projects totaling $50 million of investment into the city of Needles road and sidewalks, wastewater and drinking water systems, parks and recreation and electrical distribution system from Phase 4 of the CoronaVirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Waive the reading adopt Ordinance No. 630-AC, as amended, rescinding Ordinance No. 563-AC amending Chapter 9 “Fire Protection” of the Needles Municipal Code and adopting the San Bernardino County Fire Ordinance FDP 20-01 referencing the 2019 Edition of the California Fire Code along with certain changes modifications, amendments, additions, deletions and exceptions relating to fire regulations and authorize the mayor to sign a transmittal letter.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item: Approve Ordinance No. 631-AC (first reading and post) amending, in part, Chapter 2, Article 8 of the Needles Municipal Code expanding smoking prohibitions within the city of include playground areas and prohibiting the use of electronic smoking devices within the city-owned facilities. There was a motion to table the item to the next meeting on July 14 to be able to have a full council.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
NCC information item: Emergency declaration status updates.
Vice mayor Paget ended the meeting in memory of former council member Tom Darcy who passed away.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
