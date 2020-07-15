How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on July 14. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present. Mayor Jeff Williams was given an excused absence, Vice Mayor Paget presided over the meeting.
A) conference with legal counsel regarding potential initiation of litigation (one potential case).
Report: There was a motion and a second to initiate a lawsuit challenging a voter issue that seeks to repeal the parcel tax that the San Bernardino County fire protection district relies on to provide essential fire services within the city of Needles.
B) Conference with real property negotiator. Negotiating parties are the city of Needles as the potential seller and DJ Huffman, Golden Valley Cable, as the potential buyer of the property located 1315 to 1355 Lillyhill Drive.
Report: there was no reportable action on this item.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
1) NPUA/NCC action item: Approve proposed financial plans and rates for electric, water and wastewater as recommended by the board of public utilities; request Santec to provide the final report for acceptance and request staff initiate the Prop 218 45-day public comment for the NPUA to adopt rates for five years.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
2) NCC informational item: Receivership public nuisance code enforcement program
3) NPUA/NCC action item: Approve change order #1 with Stantec Consulting Services to complete additional tasks on the comprehensive electric, water and wastewater utility cost service rate-making study (additional cost not to exceed $23,875).
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
4) Approve the warrants register through July 14, 2020.
5) Approve filing of a claim for the Local Transport Fund (LTF) and State Transit Assistance (STA) fund for the fiscal year 2020-21.
6) Accept the bid from Trinity Construction for $91,011.60 and a total project cost of $110,571.46 for the River’s Edge Golf Course Restroom Remodel 2020 using funds from the Golf Course Surcharge Fund and authorize staff to issue a notice of award and notice to proceed.
7) Accept attachment A & B to COVID-19 grant from the CDBG Project Number NEED-19-CV-1-05W/0207 for $100,000 for assistance with Needles Food Recovery and Distribution through Saint Vincent DePaul and Fire House Ministry; award purchase of necessary refrigeration equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to the lowest bid; increase the CDBG revenue and expenditures by $100,000 and authorize the city manager to execute agreement under emergency declaration Resolution 2020-14.
8) Accept the proposed 95-gallon cart residential and business sold waste and recycling collection route changes effective Sept. 1, 2020, with Republic Services.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
9) NCC Discussion item: Discussion regarding smoking and current state law, Health & Safety Code Section 104495. A motion was made by the city council to go with the state law regarding smoking.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-N
10) NCC informational item: Information over emergency declaration status; Jack Smith Park boat launch and local beaches update.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
SAUL A. FLORES/News West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.