How they voted: Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on April 28. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn
Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present.
Report from executive session: There was no executive meeting held.
1) NCC action item: Amend sections of Chapter 12A “Marijuana Businesses” of the Needles Municipal Code including Section 96.01 “Table of Permissible Uses” of the Needles Zoning Code continued from March 24 has been continued to May 12.
Public Hearing
2) Approve a Conditional User Permit (CUP) amendment, Harry Ezajian representative for “H” Street Patient Care, adding volatile process to the manufacturing CUP including a processing module located in the C-3 Highway Commercial Zone at 101 Spikes road continued from March 24 has been continued to May 12.
3) Approve a variance to allow personal storage at 110 Monterey has been continued to May 12.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency (SARDA)
4) SARDA/Council: Approve a professional service agreement between the city and Steven Dukett, TKE Engineering Inc. for on-call-as-needed services in the SARDA dissolution process.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-X, Paget-Y, Terral-Y, Williams-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
5) Approve the warrants register through April 28, 2020.
6) Approve the minutes of March 10 and March 25, 2020.
7) Authorize city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the San Bernardino County Public Health Preparedness and Response Program (SBC DPH PRP) for the use of a COVID-19 Mobile testing site/facility.
8) Approve staff salaries of $5,222.93 and material costs in the amount of $3,656.66, which were not including in the original project award for the Needles Highway Lateral Crossings Project, moving expenses to department accounts from Development Impact Fee Funds.
9) Authorize the city clerk to publish a notice of vacancy due to the registration of Robert Savant from the Board of Public Utilities.
10) Accept Change of Order #1in the amount of $11,309 using available contingency funds and work completion by American Asphalt South, Inc. for the asphalt patching and overlay work on the Measure I Street Improvements Project and file a notice of completion with the San Bernardino County Recorder’s Office.
11) Accept Amendment No. 1 to Contract No. 19-504 of the public works agreement between the county of San Bernardino and city of Needles for a portion of the reconstruction of Five Mile Station Road changing the contract term to expire June 30, 2023, and authorize the mayor to execute same.
12) Concur with environmental conclusions of CEQA exemptions for the D Street Bridge Repair and Waterline Installation Loop and direct the city manager to forward Appendix E “Notice of Exemption” to the County and State for filing purposes.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-T, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
13) NCC action item: Authorize the mayor to sign a letter requesting the Governor consider allowing additional non-essential businesses to re-open while maintaining COVID-19 social distancing and other safety measures.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-N, Paget-N, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
