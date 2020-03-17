Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in emergency session on March 16, 2020. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Supt. Dr. Mary McNeil were present. Trustees Marilyn Mathews and Sheridan Silversmith were absent.
NUSD action item: Approve Resolution 19-20-10 permitting McNeil and the board of trustees to immediately close one, some or all district school as may be necessary to protect students and staff health and safety, or to adjust or reduce the length of the school day without further approval, or to take such other actions as may be necessary and prudent to protect the health and safety or district students and staff; or alternately to dismiss some or all students for attendance and retain staff.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Thomas-Y, Walters-A
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
SAUL A. FLORES/News West
