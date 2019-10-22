How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on Oct. 22, 2019. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith, Ariana Walters and District Superintendent Mary McNeil, Ph.D. were present.
Procedural item: Board candidate interviews for Trustee Area 2 - Needles were conducted in open session, Beginning at 5 p.m. Only trustees will question candidates. The board will review and evaluate qualifications of the candidates.
Action Item: Provisional appointment of board member Steve Thomas from Trustee Area 2 - Needles.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-N, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-N.
Procedural item: Oath of office for board member Thomas was administered by Board President Christina Cameron-Otero. New members choose to abstain from voting on action items or issues at the initial meeting. Thomas chose to participate.
Adjourn to closed session. Board reposed season at 6:30 p.m.
Report from closed session: Personnel action; litigation; negotiations; property negotiations.
—There was no reportable actions.
Information item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body Representative Jorja Harter were given.
Presentation by Needles High School student Gabriel Belt on his Eagle Scout Award project at Vista Colorado and his Boys State Conference Participation.
— Belt was not present and the recognition was rescheduled.
Andres Castillo, Partnership Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, gave a presentation regarding the 2020 U.S. Census.
Procedural Item: public hearing for Short term Staff Permit for Mercy Medina white she completes her coursework for credentialing.
Procedural Item: Public hearing regarding availability of textbooks and instruction materials for the 2019-20 school year.
Action Item: Approve a classroom maintenance agreement with the county superintendent’s office permitting county and district to provide classrooms, minor maintenance and custodial services in the three rooms at Vista Colorado Elementary School and two rooms at the Needles High School.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Designate Assistant Superintendent Jim Rolls as Public Law 874 signatory for SY 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Adopt board and administrative policies from the U.S. Department of Education for students residing on Indian Lands. The policies must be reviewed and approved each year to accompany filing of PL 874 statements of the district.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve Williams Quarterly Uniform Complaint Report Summary for July, August and September 2019. The Williams settlement requires schools to report the overall condition of facilities number of teacher miss-assignments and vacant teacher poisons, and the availability of textbooks or instructional material.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Adopt Resolution 19-20-901 certifying each student has sufficient textbooks and instructional materials aligned to the academic content standards and consistent with the cycles and content of the curricular frameworks.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve Dec. 10 for the annual organization meeting of the board, per requirements of the county superintendent.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve Short-Term Permit for Mercy Medina, who is not fully redialed as an education specialist but meets certain criteria by having her Clear Multiple Subject credential for SY 2019-20. Medina is enrolled in Ed Speialist coursework through Grand Canyon University and has agreed to this assignment at Vista Colorado Elementary School.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-A, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Make public initial bragging proposal with the Needles Teachers Association (‘Sunshine agreement’)
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-A, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve agreement with LIfetouch Yearbook for Vista Colorado Elementary School,.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve joint powers with the School Employers Association of California. The agreement provides employers with services to maintain programs, policies and procedures necessary to understand and be guided by the provisions of the Educational Employment Relations Act.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-A, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Make public initial bargaining proposal with California School Employees Association Needles Chapter 22 (‘Sunshine agreement’).
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-A, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve $4,611 agreement with California School Boards Association for Manual Maintenance and Gamut Online services for July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-A, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Renew agreement with digiCOACH for one year. Cost is $4,180 for four sites.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-A, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve $25,355 agreement with Renaissance Literacy for their Accelerated Reader program to be used at Vista Colorado and Chemehuevi elementary schools. The program supports staff and students in enhancing reading skills and developing additional fundamentals.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve Contract not to exceed $6,800 for representation by the county sheriff department at monthly School Attendance Revew Board meetings in SY 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve Resolution 19-20-04 supported by the San Bernardino County Board of Education, to support the 2020 U.S. Census. The district is committed to helping ensure a complete, fair, and accurate count of all Californians.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve three-year contract at $2,490 per year with ALiCE Training Institute to train staff on active shooter response scenarios, develop appropriate safety plans, implement best practices and develop appropriate safety policies.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve the Nov. 19 regular meeting at Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve moving Needles Community Day School to the Katie Hohstadt School Site.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Action Item: Approve scheduled of board workshops with Dr. Kegham Tashjian in SY 2019-20 to be Dec. 17.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Matthews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y.
Information Item. Counsel Brian Bock provided information on the role of the board and the Brown Act and answered trustee questions.
Action Item: Content Agenda Including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; approval of minutes of Aug. 27 and Oct. 8. A couple of items in the consent agenda were pulled and voted on separately. Watch for updates to see which ones were pulled and how they were voted on.
Board adjoined to a second closed session.
The next regular meeting is to be held on Nov. 19 at 5 pm. At Chemehuevi Valley Elementary School.
