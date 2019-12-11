How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on Dec. 10, 2019. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Superintendent Dr. Mary McNeil were present. Trustee Sheridan Silversmith was absent.
NUSD action item: Election of board president. Superintendent McNeil was to call for nominations by board members; the newly-elected president was to conduct the remainder of the meeting. Cameron-Otero was elected.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: The board president was to call for nominations for the office of vice president. Fragoso was elected.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: The board president was to call for nominations for board clerk.Walters was elected.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: The board president was to call for nominations for board elector. Matthews was elected.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
The superintendent shall serve as chief executive officer and secretary of the board pursuant to state educational code.
Report from closed session.
Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information.
Negotiations.
Litigation.
-- There was no reportable action taken
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body Representative Jorja Hartter.
NUSD informational item, presentations and recognition:
Presentation was held by Needles High School student Gabriel Belt on his Eagle Scout award project at Vista Colorado and his Boys State conference participation
Presentation was held on First Interim Report by Director Tom Cassida, of the county’s Business Advisory Services.
NUSD action item: Approve First Interim Report as presented by Cassida. Certify ability to meet financial obligations.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Single Plans for Student Achievement in the 2019-20 school year for Chemehuevi Valley and Vista Colorado elementary schools; Needles Middle and High schools.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Certify election of board president and district clerk; name trustees with permission to certify or attest to board action; file appropriate forms with county and state.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve draft calendar of meeting dates and locations in 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Review and approve California School Boards Association delegate assembly information and ballot. Cameron-Otero has been the delegate representing Region 16 at the CSBA delegate assembly.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Second reading and approval of community relations civility policy. Originally presented Nov. 19, the policy is designed to promote orderly educational and administrative processes to encourage cooperation.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Second reading and approval of changes to board bylaws regarding meeting conduct. Originally presented Nov. 19 it returns with recommended changes for review and approval.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve memorandum of understanding with Needles Teachers Association. The district will forgo advertisement of a long term independent study position at the Community Day School for school year 2019-20; will not hold any job fairs until the spring, or without agreement from NTA leadership; retain the current arrangement of pay with CDS teachers for SY 2019-20.
CCameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve contract for a county probation officer for SY 2020-21. Cost is around $30,000. The officer oversees anti-bullying programs; attends School Attendance Review Board meetings; conducts home visits with administration; performs training and safety interventions and more.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve county superintendent’s annual report on the district’s compliance with the Williams Settlement in FY 2018-19. The Williams settlement requires schools to report the overall condition of facilities, number of teacher mis-assignments and vacant teacher positions, and the availability of textbooks or instructional material.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: First reading of bylaws regarding a board president and vice president. The item is to return to the board for review and approval during the next meeting.
- There was no action taken-
NUSD action item: Approve a manager position within the classified management/confidential salary schedule. The item returns from the Nov. 19 meeting for review and approval.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Resolution 19-20-05 declaring the intent of the district to sell real property: 5.6143 acres at 651 North N St.
NUSD action item: Approve Resolution 19-20-06 finding sale of district property exempt from California Environment Quality Act provisions; approving; filing and recording a notice of exemption.
NUSD action item: Approve purchase and sale agreement of property at 651 North N St.
The NUSD Board of trustees decided to table Resolutions 19-20-05, 19-20-06 and action item to approve of purchase and resale agreement at property at 651 N St.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item, consent agenda including:
M1) Warrant report.
M2) Personnel report.
M3) Donation report.
M4) Enrollment reports.
M5) Financial reports.
M6) Approve minutes of meeting held Nov. 19, 2019.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
Item No. 2 of the personnel report was removed to be voted on separately.
NUSD Action Item: Confidential personnel management: approve/employment/additional assignment/change in assignment/salary change. Jayme Casas NUSD fiscal services manager salary $64,500 effective Jan. 6, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-A, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
Second executive session if necessary.
O1) Public employee discipline, dismissal, release or information.
O2) Negotiations.
O3) Litigation.
Pending approval of the district meeting calendar, the next regular meeting is to be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the NUSD Support Office on Erin Drive. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at approximately 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
