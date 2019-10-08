How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on Oct 8, 2019. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Superintendent Mary McNeil were present. Trustee Robert Smith submitted a letter of resignation that was acted on in this meeting.
With seats vacant in Areas 1 (Goffs and Amoby), 2 (city of Needles) and 3 (Big River and Parker Dam) the resignation Smith would render a quorum impossible for the seven-member board. Members of the San Bernardino County Board of Education were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting to vote on filling board positions, with their resignation accepted at the end of the session.
Current members, according to the board website, are Laura A. Mancha, Vice President; Hardy Brown II, President; Rita Fernandez-Loof; Alen Ritchie; Ken Larson; and Ted Alejandre, County Superintendent.
The meeting was convened at 5 p.m. Board candidate interviews were to be conducted in open session.
Report from closed session: None scheduled.
Procedural item: County board members sworn in by NUSD Board President Christina Cameron-Otero assisted in conducting business of the NUSD for candidate interviews and provisional appointments of trustee areas 2 and 3.
Procedural item: Candidates for areas 2 and 3 were asked questions from a prepared list. Only sworn trustees (including those from the county) asked questions. The trustees reviewed the qualifications of the candidates.
Action item, provisional appointment for Trustee Area 2: Arlana Walters
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y , Larson-Y, Brown-Y
Action item, provisional appointment for Trustee Area 3: Sheridan Silvesmith
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y , Larson-Y, Brown-Y
Procedural item: New board members from areas 2 and 3 sworn in by Cameron-Otero. Newly sworn trustees may abstain from voting on any action items or issues during this meeting.
Note: Action Item was moved to the top because there were too many board members to proceed.
Action item: Approve resignation of county board members from the NUSD board.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Walters-Y, Silversmith-Y
Action item: Accept resignation of Trustee Robert B. Smith from NUSD Board of Trustees Area 2.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Walters-Y, Silversmith-Y
Action item: Approve appointment process for filling vacancy created by Smith’s resignation. The NUSD decided to do a provisional appointment, much like in this meeting, and have the interview on Oct. 22.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Walters-Y, Silversmith-Y
Action item: Certify unaudited actuals financial report for school year 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Walters-Y, Silversmith-Y
Action item: Adopt Resolution 19-20-03 identifying estimated appropriations limit for fiscal year 2019-20 school year; and actual appropriations limit for FY 2019-20 (Gann Limit).
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Walters-Y, Silversmith-Y
The next regular meeting is to be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Needles Unified School District Support Office located at 1900 Erin Dr.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
