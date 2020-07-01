HOW THEY VOTED: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session
on June 23. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith,
Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Supt. Dr. Mary McNeil were present.
NUSD information item, presentations and recognition: McNeil presented an update on the NUSD opening
with COVID-19 protocols.
Closed session
Superintendent’s evaluation, Superintendent’s contract.
Report from closed session:
NUSD action item: Approve the superintendent’s contract. The motion was made to approve the superintendent’s contract for a term starting on June 23, 2020, and ending on June 30, 2023. The annual salary of the superintendent shall be $178,500 for the term of the contract (the retro 2% to July 1, 2019, included). The superintend’s work shall be $237 days plus 22 vacation days. The superintendent gets the required 15 holidays per the NUSD calendar.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
The next regular meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees is to be held on Aug. 18, 2020. Executive (closed) session begin at 5 p.m., public session at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
