Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on April 21, 2020. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith, Arlana Walters and District Supt. Dr. Mary McNeil was present. Steve Thomas was not present.
Report from closed session: Nothing to report.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members and staff were given.
NUSD information item, presentations and recognition were held.
District updates were presented by McNeil, Assistant Superintendent Jim Rolls, IT Director Jeff Wright, SPEDS Coordinator Jamie Weisner and Principals Amy Avila and Marie Armijo. The administrators will share the work being performed on District Learning, the Meal Distribution and the special education services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NUSD action item: Approve Williams Quarterly Uniform Complaint Report Summary for January, February and March 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve Resolution No. 19-20-21 temporary borrowing between funds for fiscal year 2020-21 per Education Code 42603 for $1,889,693.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the certification of board minutes for the temporary loan resolution action form.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the third quarterly report for the 2019-20 school year. California Education Code section 1240 requires that the County Superintendent visit all deciles 1-3 schools.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: (1st reading only and action) Approve to waive the 2nd reading and adopt with the 1st reading due to the urgency of this mater working remotely which has been brought due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: (1st reading only and action) Approve to waive the 2nd reading and adopt with the first reading due to the urgency of this matter of distance learning has been brought due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: (1st reading only and action) Approve temporary grading policy and grade evaluation of student achievement. Wave the 2nd reading and adopt with the 1st reading due to the urgency of the matter that has been brought due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve to amend the contract with Alex Chandler for nutrition services to support reports, applications and current information during COVID-19 school closure and regular school nutrition programs. Consultant Chandler has remained in contract with the California Department of Education on the rapidly changing rules and regulations for meal programs for school districts during school closures and the requirements by the California Governor (Gavin) Newsom to provide weekly meal services for our school community. Additional time up to 60 hours at $40/hr not to exceed $2,400 will allow her to complete the required reports both from COVID-19 closures and the regular application process (CEP) for school year 2020-21.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the agreement for Tuition No. 20-21 with the Parker Unified School District and the NUSD school year 2020-21.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the San Bernardino County Probation Department contract for services by an on-site probation officer during the 2020-21 school year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve a cell phone stipend for $20 per month for the certificated teachers during the COVID-19 school closure. The cell phone stipend will support the use of technology and assist in meeting the need to support distance learning.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve a cell phone stipend for $75 per month for Jamie Wiesner, NUSD Special Education Coordinator and Dean of Students.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Consent agenda including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; approval of minutes from March 10, 2020, and March 16, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
The next regular meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees is to be held Tuesday, May 12 in the NUSD Support Office on Erin Drive. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.