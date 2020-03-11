How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on March 10, 2020. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Superintendent Dr. Mary McNeil were present. Trustee Sheridan Silversmith was absent.
Report from closed session. There was no reportable action taken.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body Representative Jorja Hartter were given.
NUSD information item, presentations and recognition:
Winter sports were recognized.
2nd interim report was presented by McNeil and Jim Rolls.
NUSD action item: Approve the 2020-21 school year Calendar C. Calendar C was presented by McNeil. The calendar drafts were present at the Feb. 18 NUSD meeting.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve County Form No. 2C Certification of Board Minutes - Secure I.D. Token to add Jayme Casas for access to the San Bernardino County School Computer Consortium System with a Secure I.D. Token for the account payable services.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the second interim report.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action Item: Approve the notice of governing board’s intention to provide for audit in accordance with Education Code Section 41020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the following consents and resolutions that permit the following certificated teachers to teach the subjects that are not listed on their credentialed document, but is allowed under California Education Code 44256(b), 44258.7 (c,d) and Title 5 80005(b). Resolution 19-20-08, Resolution 19-20-09 and Consents C-O.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve the transfer of funds from the Needles High School (NHS) Athletic Budget to the NHS Associated Student Body (ASB) in the amount of $7,000 to offset the expense of officials for sporting events.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve a Provisional Internship Permit (PIP) for Elizabeth Sanchez who is not fully credentialed with a multiple subject credential but meets certain requirements while processing for her CA Preliminary and clear credential.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD Action Item: Approve Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement No. 19/20-1186 with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the NUSD to assist in providing services for managing or reporting data and maintaining educational record to meet legal and compliance requirements.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Approve a contract between Alexandra (Alex) Chandler and the NUSD. Chandler has agreed to provide training support for staff/and or assistance to the NUSD as determined by the McNeil based on the needs of the cafeteria and financial reporting in the NUSD. Salary: $40 per hour not to exceed $24,000 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD action item: Consent agenda including warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; approval of minutes from the Feb. 18, 2020 meeting.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
Item 6a from the personnel report was pulled.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-A
The meeting was adjourned in memory of Cameron Parker.
The next meeting of the NUSD Board of Trustees is to be held on April 21 at the Big River Community Center. The meeting is to begin at 5 p.m.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
