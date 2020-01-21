How they voted: Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on Jan. 21, 2020. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith, Steve Thomas, Arlana Walters and District Superintendent Dr. Mary McNeil were present.
E) Report from closed session: Nothing to report.
E1)Public employee discipline, dismissal, release, information.
E2) Negotiations.
E3) Litigation.
E4) Property litigation.
Cameron-Otero-_, Fragoso-_, Mathews-_,
Silversmith-_, Thomas-_, Walters-_
F) NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members, staff and Associated Student Body Representative Jorja Hartter.
(Jorja Harter was absent)
I-1) NUSD action item: Approve annual financial statements with report of independent Certified Public Accountant dated June 30, 2019. The audit was completed by JLG and Associates.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-2) NUSD action item: Approve Williams Quarterly Uniform Complaint Report summary for October, November and December of 2019. The Williams settlement requires schools to report the overall condition of facilities, number of teacher mis-assignments and vacant teacher positions, and the availability of textbooks or instructional material.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-3) NUSD action item: Approve county Form 700 - Statement of Economic Interests for each trustee. The completed form must be returned to the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by April 1.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-4) NUSD action item: Approve $1,750 licensing agreement with Document Tracking Services to provide online templates for School Accountability Report Cards and Single Plans for Student Achievement for a period of one year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-5) NUSD action item: Waive residential developer fees for local residents James and Kimberli Willis building a 2,000-square-foot family home on Safari Drive. The vote was to table the actin item.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-6) NUSD action item: Approve certificated substitute requirements and salary for the district.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
(37:30 min) we paying different rates for different items $20 an hour for substitute if a teacher is subbing in a position, the $120 a rate is for sub-rate, $60 half-day, long term substitute rate $125 more than 25 days ; Needles retire rate is $135 per day in all schools.
I-7) NUSD action item: Approve Contract Amendment 5, increasing charges for a Preschool Services contract for the district’s Head Start program by $1,259 for Jan. 29 through June 30.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-8) NUSD action item: Approve $800 invoice for consultant services with Addiction Medicine Consultants for random drug and alcohol tests in accordance with federal Department of Transportation requirements.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-9) NUSD action item: Approve AB 212 Educational Stipend Program Agreement 19/20-0555 with the county superintendent’s office to retain qualified child care staff.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-10) NUSD action item: Second reading and approval of board bylaws item BB 9121, regarding the duties of the board’s president and vice president.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-11) NUSD action item: Approve of agreement to sell the Grace Henderson school site to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe for $400,500.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-12) NUSD action item: Make public district proposal for negotiations with the Needles Teachers’ Association for the 2019-20 school year. Articles include salary, health and welfare benefits; leaves; peer assistance and review; and up to two additional items to be discussed upon mutual agreement.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
I-13) NUSD action item: Make public district proposal for negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 22 for the 2019-20 school year. Articles include employee benefits; compensation; leaves; and one other item if necessary as selected by the district.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
(48:53 min) VOTE: YES ALL.
K) NUSD action item, consent agenda including Warrant, personnel, donation, enrollment and financial reports; approval of minutes from meetings of Nov. 19, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2019.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-Y, Walters-Y
K) Items 6D and 6C were pulled from the personnel report of the consent agenda.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y, Mathews-Y,
Silversmith-Y, Thomas-A, Walters-Y
M) Reporting out of second closed session if necessary.
M1) Public employee discipline, dismissal, release, information.
M2) Negotiations.
M3) Litigation.
M4) Property litigation.
The meeting was to be “adjourned in loving memory of three former educators that taught for the district for many dedicated years: Mrs. Connie Willis, Mr. Kellis McDonald and Mr. Don Hoyle. They will be missed but fondly remembered by the many lives they touched. The superintendent, board of trustees and staff would like to extend their sympathies to the families of Michael McAllister, Jr. - former NHS graduate who recently passed away. Rest in peace.”
The next meeting of the NUSD Board of Trustees is to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the NUSD Support Office on Erin Drive. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at approximately 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.