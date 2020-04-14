Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on April 14, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present. Councilors Belt, Longacre, Vice Mayor Paget and Mayor Williams attended via phone conference.
Report from the executive session: No executive session was held.
1) Amend sections of Chapter 12A “Marijuana Businesses” of the Needles Municipal Code including “Table of Permissible Uses” of the Needles Zoning Code continued from March 24, 2020, has been continued to May 12.
2) Approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) amendment, Harry Ezajian representative for “H” Street Patient Care adding volatile processing to the manufacturing CUP including a processing module located in the C-3 Highway Commercial zone at 101 Spikes Rd. Continued from March 24, 2020, has been continued to May 12.
3) Notice to consider all evidence and testimony for or against approval Variance to allow personal storage at 110 Monterey. Has been continued to May 12.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
Consent calendar including:
4) NPUA/NCC action item: Award Enco Southwest the bid to purchase one wastewater treatment SBR pump not to exceed $39,000.
5) NPUA/NCC action item: Authorize a budget transfer of $350,253 water asset replacement fund for expenses to complete the D Street Bridge Project to be reimbursed by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) per Resolution 2020-13 and authorize city manager (Rick Daniels) to execute the funding agreement with SWRCB.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Paget-Y,
Terral-Y, Williams-Y
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
6) Approve the warrants through March 14 and April 14, 2020.
7) Waive the and adopt Resolution 2020-20 approving and ratifying the city manager’s execution of an agreement between the city of Needles and the San Bernardino county for implementation and operation of identification system (CAL-ID)
8) Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-15 adopting a list of projects for the fiscal year 2020-21 funding by SB1 the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
9) Accept change orders No. 1 and 2 and the work completed by Pavement Coatings co. for the asphalt patching overlay work on the first year street improvements project and direct staff to record a notice of completion with the San Bernardino County Recorder’s Office.
10) Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-17 approving the release of the bond for delayed work and the release of the temporary Certificate of Occupancy Agreement with MSB Facilities, Inc. for 1105 Lilyhill Dr.
11) Waive the reading and Adopt Resolution 2020-19 approving an agreement to abate code violations between the City and Jason Benka delaying additional code enforcement actions until May 14, 2020, for the property located at 510 D St.
12) Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-18 approving a charging station site license agreement between the City and Electrify America, LLC. For approximately 960 square feet of space on city-owned property to construct and manage four electric vehicle charging stations and approximately 800 square feet for equipment located at 119 Third St.
13) Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-16 approving a three-year lease between the city and the Needles Desert Star (News West Publishing) for the El Garces office space located at 950 Front Street from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2023, for $300/month plus $30/month for electricity.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y,
Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
14) NCC discussion: Receive information and provide policy direction as needed regarding the COVID-19 state and county restrictions. No action was needed.
15) NCC action: Approve contract with the County of San Bernardino for law enforcement services by amending Schedule A for the 2020-21 fiscal year in the amount of $2,761,879; with the position of sheriff’s service specialist at an additional city cost of $42,939 with the funding to come from COPS or general fund; and authorize Mayor Williams to sign same as approved.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y,
Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
