Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting in regular session on May 12. Trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, Laurie Fragoso, Marilyn Mathews, Sheridan Silversmith, Arlana Walters and District Supt. Mary McNeil were present. Trustee Steve Thomas was absent.
Report from closed session: Nothing to report.
NUSD informational item, reports from superintendent, board members and staff.
NUSD information item, presentations and recognition:
Recognition of retirees and employees leaving the NUSD
CFW Project Managers Emilio Flores and Jordan Miles presented on the kindergarten facilities construction project.
McNeil and Principals Amy Avila and Marie Armijo presented graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
1. NUSD action item: Approve and update the San Bernardino County Form No. 1 with the deletion of personnel that no longer serve the NUSD Board of Trustees and the correction of title for Jim Rolls as Assistant Superintendent Administration Services for NUSD.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
2. NUSD action item: Approve the designation of the Needles Desert Star as the publication to be used by the County Superintendent for designated publication in the 2020-21 school year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
3. NUSD action item: Approve the contract with Fagen, Friedman and Fulfrost LLP for legal services on an “as necessary” basis to conduct the business fo the NUSD. The contract date begins July 1, 2020, and ends on June 30, 2021.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
4. NUSD action item: Approve a Student Teaching Letter of Agreement with Western Governors University and the NUSD to permit student teachers to be assigned to a cooperating teacher/host teacher to be “teacher of record” to supervise a student teacher’s progress during an agreed-upon time to provide support in developing skills and confidence to be an effective teacher. The “teacher of record” will provide support and documentation to meet the requirements.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
5. Approve the bid proposal for E-Rate Category 2 grant with CDWG.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
6. NUSD action item: NUSD action item: Approve the agreement for consultant services between Placeworks and the NUSD to provide DTSC compliance services for the Vista Colorado Elementary School Kindergarten Classroom construction project (Vista construction project). The agreement provides the services for a total of $7,690. The fee will be paid from apportionment from the Office of Public School Construction Full-Day Kindergarten Facilities Grant Program. The construction project includes three kindergarten classrooms faculties along with affiliated site development.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
7. NUSD action item: Approve LDA Partners to provide design services for the improvements at Vista construction project for $200,000 and authorize the NUSD to execute an agreement for architectural services. The fee will be paid from the NUSD apportionment from the Full-Day Kindergarten Facilities Grant Program, administered by the OPCS.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
8. NUSD action item: Approve the agreement for consultant services between Geosyntec Consultants Inc. and the NUSD for $15,000 to provide geotechnical engineering and geologic hazards services for the Vista construction project. The fee will be paid from apportionment from the OPCS.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
9. NUSD action item: Approve the agreement for consultant services between Placework and the NUSD for $5,055 to provide CEQA compliance services for the Vista construction project. The fee will be paid from apportionment from the OPCS Full-Day Kindergarten Facilities Grant program.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
10. NUSD action item: Approve the Head Start Preschool Budget increase as submitted for FY 2020-21. The Head Start budget will be presented to the SBC Preschool Services Department for their review and approval.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
11. NUSD action item: Approve the tentative agreement between the Needles Teachers Association and the NUSD for the school year 2019-20.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
12. NUSD action item: Approve the confidential management/management salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year to July 1, 2019.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
13. NUSD action item: Approve the administrative salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year retroactive to July 1, 2019.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
14. NUSD action item: Approve the Career Technical Education salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year retroactive to July 1, 2019.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
15. NUSD action item: Approve Resolution 19-20-12 in support of Staff Appreciation Month. McNeil wishes to recognize the efforts of the staff of the NUSD for the dedication that is bestowed upon the students in the district.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
16. NUSD action item: Approve the “Early Tell Incentive” for retiring or resignations for NUSD employees. Any employee who submitted a notice to retire or resign from the district by written notification to the superintendent was notified he or she would receive a $1,000 payment at the close of the school year. The purpose is to improve the district’s ability to plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
NUSD consent agenda including:
Warrant, personnel donation, enrollment and financial reports and approval of minutes from Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Cameron-Otero-Y, Fragoso-Y,
Mathews-Y, Silversmith-Y, Walters-Y
The next regular meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees is to be held on Tuesday, June 16, via Zoom Conferencing. Executive (closed) sessions begin at 5 p.m., public sessions at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting.
SAUL A. FLORES/News West
