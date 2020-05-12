Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on May 12, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget and Timothy Terral were present. Mayor Jeff Williams was absent. Vice Mayor Paget presided over the meeting.
Conference with labor negotiator personnel agency representative City Manager Rick Daniels, employee organizations: Needles Unclassified Employees Association (NEUA) and Teamsters Local 1932.
Report from executive session: No reportable action taken
1. NCC action item: Presentation by Sandy Sup CPA, MBA, Audit Manager from Fetcher & Company Receive and file the 2019 City of Needles Audit Report as prepared by Fetcher & Company.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
2. NCC action item: Approve a variance to allow personal storage at 110 Monterey as been canceled by staff.
3. NCC action item: Approve amending sections of Chapter 12A “Marijuana Business” of the Needles Municipal Code including section 96.01 “Table of Permissible Uses” of the Needles Zoning Code continued from March 24. Councilor Longacre recused himself from the action item.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Terral-Y
4. NCC action item: Approve a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) amendment, Harry Ezajian, “H” Street Patient Care, adding volatile processing to the manufacturing CUP including a processing module located at 101 Spikes Road. Item was continued from March 24. Councilor Longacre recused himself from the action item.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Terral-Y
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA consent calendar including:
5. NPUA action item: Approve the minute of March 10 and April 24, 2020
6. NPUA/NCC action item: Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 05-12-2020-1-NPUA and Resolution SWRCB0000000000D11902030 with the California Water Resources Control Board for the LilyHill Booster Station Replacement/Relocation Project in the project funding amount of $1,187,584.
7. NPUA/NCC action item: Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 05-12-2020-NPUA and Resolution 2020-26 identifying the city manager or designee and approving funding (grant) Agreement SWRCB00000000001918131 with the California State Water Resources Control Board for the Distribution Pipe Repair Project (D Street) in the project funding amount of $350,000.
8. NPUA/NCC action item: Award a contract to Burger & Comer for professional auditing services to perform the NPUA audit for the fiscal year 2020 not to exceed $25,000 and fiscal year 2021 not to exceed $26,000.
9. NPUA/NCC action item: Approve a subscription agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for use of Financial Analysis and Management System (FAMS) at no cost to exceed $13,900 in the fiscal year 2020-21, $5,975 in the fiscal year 2020-21 and $5,975 in the fiscal year 2020-23.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Paget-Y, Terral-Y
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
10. NCC action item: Approve the warrants register through May 12, 2020.
11. NCC action item: Approve the minutes of April 14 and April 28, 2020.
12. NCC action item: Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-21 requesting the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino to consolidate a general municipal election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with the statewide general election to be held on the date.
13. NCC action item: Waive the reading and adopt resolution 2020-22 ratifying the city manager’s execution of CARES ACT invoice/Pre-Agreement and authorize filing of an application for federal funding under “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” for transit funding to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
14. NCC action item: Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-24 approving Amendment No. 1 to Contract Number M-1057-003 with SBC Department of Public Health and Safe Routes to School enforcement of traffic laws extending the term through Dec. 31, 2020.
15. NCC action item: Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-23 acknowledging termination of Contract No. 15-0293 and approving a new five-year agreement with the SBC For preparation in the Sheriff’s Department Work Release Program.
16. NCC action item: Retain Fetcher & Company for the city audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, not to exceed $42,000 and for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 not to exceed $43,000.
17. NCC action item: Accept the work completed by VSS International Inc. for the crack fill, slurry seal and striping work on Measure I Street Improvements Project and Authorize staff to record a notice of completion with the SBC Recorder’s Office.
18. NCC action item: Accept Change Order No. 1 decreasing the project by $2,349.09 and work completed by VSS International Inc. for the crack fill and slurry seal work on the first year street improvements project and authorize staff to record a notice of completion with the SBC Recorder’s Office.
19. NCC action item: Accept Change Order No. 2 (retention amount) to American Asphalt South for the work completed on the Measure I Street Improvements Project and authorize staff to add retention for $4,371 as the final invoice.
20. NCC action item: waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-28 approving a temporary certificate of occupancy with Tri-State River City Group Inc. for a marijuana facility located at 1203 E. Broadway, upon receipt of financial assurances for the outstanding two conditions of approval. Longacre abstained from Action Item No. 20
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
21. Discussion Item: Consideration of Ballot Measures for the November General Election
22. Informational: Emergency declaration status updates. A motion was made during the discussion of the information item: Call a special meeting if the city council does not receive a response from the state of California, regarding the letter that was sent, by the end of the business day on the 15 of the next month (June) to discuss next steps including deeming all businesses essential.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
SAUL A. FLORES/News West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.