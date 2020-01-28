How they voted: Needles City Council meeting in regular session on Jan. 28, 2020. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Ed Paget M.D., and Timothy Terral were present. Mayor Jeff Williams was unanimously granted an excused absence. Vice-mayor Paget presided; no votes have been recorded for him.
Executive session was recessed by the city clerk to 5:30 p.m.
Report from executive session:
Conference with real property negotiator Needles Marina Resort Inc., potential buyer of a 4.94 acre leased land parcel, developed, with a 42-lot portion of a mobile home park on the northeast corner of Marina Drive and River Road. City Manager Rick Daniels or designee to represent the city. Negotiated: price and terms.
No reportable actions were taken.
1) NCC action item: Staff report, council questions, public comments, council deliberation and vote on annual accounting of development impact fees for fiscal year 2019.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
2) NCC action item: Rescind action taken Jan. 14 regarding the award of Measure I street improvement projects and first year street improvements. Authorize staff to immediately solicit new bids for both projects. Councilor Evans recused.
Belt-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
3) NCC action item: Authorize Councilor Gudmundson to attend the San Bernardino Regional Business Summit State of the County on Feb. 5 in Ontario, Calif.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
4) NCC action item: Ratify action taken by city manager entering a contract with San Bernardino County Administrative Office to accept allocated funds from California Complete Count Census 2020.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y, Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
5) NCC informational item: Debriefing on water system damages and the city’s declaration of a state of emergency.
No action taken.
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
