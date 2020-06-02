Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority meeting in regular session on May 26. Councilors Tona Belt, Louise Evans, Shawn Gudmundson, Zachery Longacre, Vice Mayor Ed Paget M.D., Timothy Terral and Mayor Jeff Williams were present.
Conference with Legal Counsel: City of Needles v. Sanches, SBCS Case No. CIVDS 1925516.
Report from executive session: No reportable action taken.
NCC Informational item: Presentation by San Bernardino County Fire Cheif Dan Munsey on the Countywide Fire Tax.
NCC action item: Approve amendments to the SBC Fire Protection District adopted Ordinance No. FDP 20-01. The action item will come back to the city council during their next meeting.
NCC informational item: Presentation by Captian Ross Tarangle of the 2019 city of Needles Annual Crime Statistics.
Recess NCC, convene joint NCC/NPUA
NPUA/NCC Action item: Award a contract to Burger and Comer for professional auditing services to perform the NPUA audit for the fiscal year 2020 not to exceed $25,000 and FY 2021 not to exceed $26,000. Councilor Longacre recused himself from the vote.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Paget-Y Terral-Y, Williams-Y
NPUA/NCC discussion item: Direction to proceed with the budget process for the fiscal year ending June 20, 2021, and schedule the matter for a public hearing and action on June 9, 2020
Adjourn joint meeting, reconvene NCC
NCC action item, consent calendar including:
Mayor Williams had to leave the meeting, Vice Mayor Paget continued as the presiding officer.
Approve warrants register through May 26, 2020.
Waive the reading and adopt Ordinance 629-AC amending sections of Chapter 12A “Marijuana Businesses” of the Needles Municipal Code. Longacre Abstained.
Waive the reading and adopt Resolution 2020-29 approving an extension to the temporary certificate of occupancy agreement with H Street Patient Care for an additional six months for the building located at 101 W Spikes Road. Longacre Abstained.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item: Approve the increase to the Golf Pro budgeted pay range and benefits by $12,970 making this position’s budgeted wage and benefits to be $92,905. In compliance with SB1436, the following change is incorporated for the into the salary schedule for FY 2021: Replace 1 FTE Golf Pro Shop Manager with 1 FTE Golf Professional with a base salary range of $49,525 - $63,211
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
NCC action item: Approve establishing a no-smoking ordinance for city parks. A motion was made to wait for the voting results of the park and recreation board on this matter.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y,
NCC action item: Approve the Review and consideration of Resolution 2020-30 that clarifies the city’s ongoing role and abilities and further encouraging the governor to determine that the city qualifies for a variance to move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
NCC informational item: Emergency declaration status updates.
NCC action item: Approve considering the cancellation of the second regular city council/NPUA meetings in July, August and September.
Belt-Y, Evans-Y, Gudmundson-Y,
Longacre-Y, Terral-Y
Key: Y is a yes vote, N is a no vote, A is abstain from voting. Council members must abstain in the case of a conflict of interest. Mayor Jeff Williams, or the presiding officer in his absence, votes only in the case of a tie. The presiding officer does vote on the actions of the Needles Public Utility Authority, Public Financing Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency. Ordinances require two separate readings and affirmative votes of at least four council members for passage. Emergency ordinances may be passed on one reading but require five affirmative votes. Resolutions require one reading with four affirmative votes and take effect immediately.
SAUL A. FLORES/News West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.